Case against UP CM Yogi for sharing nude woman picture on social media

Biswanath (Assam), June 20: A tribal woman from Assam has moved a court accusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma of posting her nude photograph in social media, taken during a protest in Guwahati ten years ago.

Laxmi Orang filed the complaint in the court of sub- divisional judicial magistrate court under various sections of the Indian penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

She filed the case against UP CM Adityanath for allegedly posting in his social media page on June 13, her nude picture, taken during an agitation by All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) at Beltola in Guwahati on November 24, 2007 without blurring.

The woman slapped another case against Sarma for allegedly sharing the post in his social media page. Sub-divisional judicial magistrate A Sattar recorded Orang's statement and the hearing of the same is on June 22.

Later, Orang told the media that she was not present at the rally on behalf of any political party as claimed by the UP CM in his post but to press for the demand for scheduled tribe status for the Adivasi community.

"Yogi Adityanath, without knowing any fact, commented in the social media that the rally was on behalf of the BJP and the Congress workers attacked it," she added.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi s campaigning for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao at the same time his party Chief Minister (Adityanath) is doing this type of work. Is this democracy?"

When contacted, BJP MP Sarma said, "The stripping incident is true. I shared it on the social media so that people know that a girl became a victim and no justice has been given to her."

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch-Assam) Pallab Bhattacharya said, investigations have revealed that the Facebook account in which pictures of Orang, stripped of her clothes and being beaten during the Beltola violence were posted, was a fake one created in the name of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"We will take the help of the Uttar Pradesh police in investigation," he said.

AASAA president Pradeep Nag in a press release said, "UP CM Yogi Aditya's post is illegal and great injustice to the Adivasi community and AASAA."

