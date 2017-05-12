Cap on movie tickets not applicable for weekend says Karnataka high court

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered a stay capping movie tickets prices at Rs 200 on weekends and holidays. The court while hearing a petition filed by the Multiplex association of India said that the cap of Rs 200 will not be applicable on weekends and public holidays for now. The cap, however, will remain effective during weekdays.

The Karnataka High Court while staying the cap on tickets gave the state government four weeks to file its reply on the petition. An association of multiplex owners had approached the high court seeking a stay on ticket pricing. The association had first urged the government to withdraw its order capping movie tickets at Rs 200.

The government had passed orders to cap movie tickets at Rs 200 across all theatres for movies including multiplexes for all languages. The state government had also made it compulsory for multiplexes to screen Kannada movies in at least one screen during prime time. The cap, however, was not applicable to IMAX, Gold class and 4DX screens.

Multiple owners had criticised the government for the cap deeming it a burden for them. Many held that the government had no right to impose a cap on ticket prices according to the Cinema regulation act. The order was challenged on the same basis.

OneIndia News