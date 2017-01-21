Cannibal-shocker! Ludhiana teen kills minor and drank his blood

Ludhiana, Jan 21: The police on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ludhiana for murdering a 9-year-old, Deepu, chopping his body into six pieces, eating the flesh and then drinking the blood. The incident came into the light after Deepu went missing. After examining the CCTV footage it was found that Deepu was last seen along with the accused.

Later, the police detained the accused who confessed that he killed the boy on Jan 17 to eat victim's flesh.

Ludhiana(Punjab): 16 year old boy murders 9 year old minor,chops his body into pieces. He has been detained by Police pic.twitter.com/I0Bc9v4Jv1 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017

The police said that the accused took Deepu to his home on January 17 on the pretext of giving him some kite string. He later strangled Deepu and cut his body into pieces, before putting them in a sack and dumping them. The accused further told the police that he removed the victim's heart from his body and threw it on the premises of his school with an intention to bring a bad name to the school.

After speaking to the parents of the accused, the police came to know that he was fond of eating raw chicken and also eat his own skin at times.

It is learnt that the accused had earlier made a similar call to the police station claiming his school management had held a student hostage who would be murdered. The police immediately rushed to the school and found that it was a hoax call. They left after warning the teenager, who was also rebuked by the school staff members. The accused then murdered Deepu to avenge the insult.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhupinder Singh also said the accused had planned to demand ransom from Deepu's family, but the victim family said that they did not receive any ransom call.

The police have recovered Deepu's decapitated body and also seized the weapon used for committing this heinous crime.

Oneindia News