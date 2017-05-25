Canada apologises to ex-CRPF officer, issues visa and ticket

The Canadian government issued a fresh visa and return ticket to retired CRPF official who was denied entry at Vancouver airport on charges of serving a government that engages in "terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide".

A day after Ministry of External Affairs took up the matter with the Canadian immigration authorities, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, retired inspector general of police of CRPF got a call from Canadian High Commission in New Delhi tendering an apology, reports Indian Express.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that such characterization of CRPF completely unacceptable. It had assured that the matter would be taken up with Canada.

The Hindustan Times reported that on the day Dhillon was denied entry into Canada a document was given to him stated he was a "prescribed senior official in the service of a government that, in the opinion of the Minister, engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide, a war crime or a crime against humanity".

In a telephone conversation to the paper, Dhillon, who had returned to India after being denied entry, said he had been traveling to Canada for more than 30 years and had visited several times as a serving officer of the CRPF.

Dhillon has Canadian visa issued in India that is valid till 2024.

OneIndia News