Can't wait for years to see improvement in restive Kashmir: PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat

A leader from the ruling coalition party Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said that the centre should act to improve the situation in the restive Kashmir valley.

PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat, Bandipora MLA, said, 'Can't go beyond a certain timeline, wait for years together and let people die on the streets.' While talking to media, Bhat said 'That is not the situation to be prolonged.'

In the last few years, stone pelters of Kashmir have become the biggest headache for the army personnel entrusted with maintaining law and order situation in the Valley. These stone pelters, the civilians of Kashmir, have injured many jawans, and at the same time many of them have been injured and killed by army men in retaliation.

In recent times stone pelters are coming in the way of the security forces during their counter-terrorism operations, as civilians of Kashmir try to allegedly shield terrorists from army men.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the situation in the state in the wake of ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops and stone pelting incidents in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)