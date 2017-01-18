Can provide security to Zaira Wasim if J&K govt recommends: Rijiju

New Delhi, Jan 18: A day after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan came out in support of Dangal star Zaira Wasim, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that if the Jammu and Kashmir government recommends, security will be provided to her.

Wasim faced severe criticism after she met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday. She had issued an apology stating that she didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, she soon deleted the apology from Facebook.

Many criticised the meeting and slammed the J&K CM for not doing anything during the unrest that the valley witnessed recently.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that the J&K government was keeping an eye at all the developments relating to Wasim and if needed security will be provided to her. "Society should appreciate the talent of youngsters," he added.

After Wasim issued an apology, several actors, political leaders came out in support of her. Mufti herself called the Kashmiri teenager a role model. Wasim issued an apology on her Facebook but deleted it. Following this she issued a clarification but deleted that too. In her last post, she requested people to not to blow the whole issue out of proportion.

OneIndia News