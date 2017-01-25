Calling Modi ahead of Putin, Jingpin or Abe shows Trump's willingness to bolster Indo-US ties

US President Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Moscow, Beijing or Tokyo shows his willingness to bolster India-US ties. Many observers see Trump's surge to power as similar to that of Modi winning 2014 Lok Sabha elections as both had made nationalist pitch to the electorate.

An Economic Times report says that Trump had identified India as one of the countries he would have a special relationship with during his election campaign. The Republican Hindu Coalition had even organised events for Kashmiri Pandit terror victims and Bangladeshi Hindu victims.

Modi was the fifth world leader that Trump called since assuming office. He had called heads of Canada and Mexico on Saturday and those of Israel and Egypt on Sunday.

Modi was among the first leaders to phone Trump to congratulate him after his election victory, reported ET.

Trump has also named Ajit Pai as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, making Pai the third prominent Indian-American to make the cut in the new administration.

According to reports, Modi and Trump discussed issues such as trade, defence and terrorism during the Tuesday night's conversation.

"During a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Trump emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," the White House said in a statement.

Besides this, they also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the US and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism, the statement said.



OneIndia News