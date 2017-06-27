Call drop: TRAI working on setting new benchmarks

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI is working on new benchmarks to address the problem of call drops.

The benchmarks will take into account India-specific problems. Besides, they will address issues such as the extent of call drops in a particular area and the duration of bad quality of service.

The global acceptable call drop benchmark is 2 per cent. However this is not acceptable in the Indian telecom sector as issues are different when compared to other countries.

The Trai is working with experts and telecom companies so that the new benchmarks are fixed taking local issues into account. Recently TRAI launched MyCall app which allows subscribers to rate the quality of a phone call. The Android application will help mobile users rate call quality in real time, from one star to five stars.

Though the telecom operators claimed that call drops had come down drastically, a survey conducted by the Department of Telecom (DoT) a couple of months ago showed that a large number of mobile users were still facing the problem.

According to the DoT, of the 2,20,935 subscribers who participated in the survey, conducted via an automated call service between December 23, 2016, and February 28, 2017, as many as 1,38,072 (62.5%) reported call drops.

OneIndia News