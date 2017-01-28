CAG seeks report on Manish Sisodia's foreign jaunts

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Comptroller and Auditor General's office has sought details on the foreign trips made by ministers and officials who are part of the Delhi government. The CAG's office has sought details on the purpose of the visit and also how fruitful they were in terms of development and governance.

A huge controversy had broken out when the first dengue death was reported in Delhi last year. At the time of the crisis, Delhi's deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia was in Finland. He was in Finland between September 11 to 16, 2016.

CAG is looking into 10 foreign trips made by AAP ministers of which 6 were made by Sisodia. Sisodia is said to have incurred an expenditure of Rs 30.73 lakh for three trips abroad. Informed sources say that Sisodia had travelled to Athens, Finland and Sao Paulo.

He is said to have travelled to Sao Paulo from August 11 to 15, 2015 to attend a one-day conference. He is said to have spent two days at Rio de Janeiro before the conference. He had taken a two-day break after the conference to visit the Igiazu falls and Argentina.

Further the trips made by health minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain too are under the scanner. He had also accompanied Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Rome for two days to attend the sainthood ceremony of Mother Teresa between September 3 to 15, 2016 at the cost of Rs. 13.5 lakh.

OneIndia News