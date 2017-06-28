Cabinet nod to MoU with Israel on water management

New Delhi, June 28: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel next week, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both countries on water conservation.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

"This (MoU) will benefit the country in conserving water for future generations," a government statement said.

As per the agreement, the two countries shall work to enhance cooperation at the national, regional and international level to design, implement and monitor a professionally-designed National Water Conservation Campaign in India, the statement said.

"The Ministries agree to jointly work on the water conservation campaign to achieve the objectives like water conservation on the national agenda in India, encouraging every citizen to save water in everyday life, generating awareness about water, promoting re-use, recharge and recycling of water and development of digital tools such as websites, mobile applications on the subject of water conservation," it added.

IANS