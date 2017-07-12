Cabinet approvals include cooperation with Palestine in health and medicine

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a range of initiatives including the cooperation with Palestine in the fields of health and medicine.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Palestine on cooperation was signed on May 16 this year.

The agreement involves capacity building of health staff, prevention and control of communicable diseases, physiotherapy and rehabilitation and cooperation in drugs, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments.

The Cabinet has also approved development of four-laning of Solapur-Bijapur Section of New NH-52 in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The development of four-laning of about 110 km is estimated to cost approximately Rs.1889 crore including the cost of land acquisition and pre-construction activities.

Signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) between India and Germany on cooperation in the field of health has also been approved. The JDI was signed on June 1, 2017.

The cabinet has approved enhancement of the age of superannuation of Medical Officers of Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. The retirement age of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialist Medical Officers of the two forces has been raised from 60 to 65 years.

Creation of three posts of director for new AIIMS institutes in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra was also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet has given its approval for the Joint Interpretative Notes (JIN) on the agreement between India and Bangladesh for the promotion and protection of Investments. The JIN would impart clarity to the interpretation of the existing Agreement between India and Bangladesh for the Promotion and Protection of Investments (BIPA).

The Union Cabinet has been apprised of the MoU between India and Palestine on cooperation in the field of Information Technology and Electronics.

India has strong political support to the Palestinian cause at international and bilateral levels. India has been contributing material and technical assistance to the Palestinian people.

Besides these, several other agreements have also been approved like upgradation and widening of 65 kms of Imphal-Moreh Section of NH-39 in Manipur and establishment of the International Rice Research Institute , South Asia Regional Center (ISARC), at the campus of National Seed Research and Training Center (NSRTC) in Varanasi.

OneIndia News