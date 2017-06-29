Byculla prison violence: Blunt injuries on Indrani Mukherjea's body, says medical report

Medical examination report released on Thursday said that Indrani Mukherjea has blunt injuries on her hands and other parts of the body.

Indrani Mukherjea, who is accused of murdering Sheena Bora, was taken to JJ hospital on Wednesday for medical examination in connection with the Byculla jail violence matter.

Mukerjea had appeared before a Mumbai court on Wednesday. She had told the court that she witnessed Ms Sheyte's beating through a hole in the door of the room to where the prisoner was moved.

Later, the court allowed her to approach the police to lodge her complaint that she was beaten up and threatened of sexual assault by Byculla jail officials for joining a protest in the prison over the death of a convict.

Special CBI judge JC Jagdale said Indrani be first taken for a medical examination and later to the Nagpada police station in the city to file her complaint.

OneIndia News