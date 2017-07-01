Byculla jail violence: Prison guard sent to police custody till July 7

A Mumbai court on Saturday sent prison guard on the Byculla jail to police custody till July 7 in connection with the death of an inmate Manjula Shetye.

45-year-old Manjula Shetye was allegedly beaten to death by a sub-inspector and five prison guards. Six prison officers have been suspended in connection with Shetye's death; one of them has been charged with murder.

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea is also lodged in the same jail and she had earlier appeared before the court to testify about the death of Shetye. There was a protest in the prison after Shetye's death.

Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has been in the Byculla prison since 2015 and was accused by jail officials of instigating a riot along with other women inmates.

Mukherjea's lawyer on Tuesday claimed she has been assaulted Mumbai's Byculla jail staff and that there were bruise marks on her body. Following the application filed by her lawyer in CBI Special Court, the court had ordered prison authorities to present Indrani before it.

OneIndia News