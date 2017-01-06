Parasmal Lodha sent to 3-day CBI custody

A city based businessman Parasmal Lodha was on Friday sent to 3-day CBI custody by CBI court in Chennai. He was arrested for helping Sekar Reddy in a money laundering case.

Lodha was arrested on December 21 and later the court had sent him to seven-day ED custody on December 22. Lodha is a Kolkata based real estate developer who has a stake in mining, consultancy and finance firms. He is alleged to be close to Chennai based sand mining tycoon J Sekhar Reddy who was arrested by the CBI. It is suspected that Reddy during his questioning gave out the name of Lodha.

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 17:25 [IST]
