Parasmal Lodha sent to 3-day CBI custody

New Delhi, Jan 06: A Kolkata based businessman Parasmal Lodha was on Friday sent to three-day CBI custody by CBI court in Chennai. He was arrested for helping Sekar Reddy in a money laundering case.

Lodha was arrested on December 21 and later the court had sent him to seven-day ED custody on December 22. Lodha is a Kolkata based real estate developer who has a stake in mining, consultancy and finance firms. He is alleged to be close to Chennai based sand mining tycoon J Sekhar Reddy who was arrested by the CBI. It is suspected that Reddy during his questioning gave out the name of Lodha.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)