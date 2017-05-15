Bus strike hits Tamil Nadu: Scores of passengers stranded

Trade unions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will go ahead with the bus strike. The decision to go ahead was taken after talks with the government regarding pending wages and provident fund failed.

Trade unions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, except the one affiliated to the ruling AIADMK, announced a bus strike across the State on Sunday.

Talks with the government were held at the Pallavan House, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Chennai over pending wages and PF. Several rounds of talks have been held before this between representatives of the unions and Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar.

Though the strike officially begins today, transport employees in places like Madurai, Dindigul and Cuddalore have already begun the strike.

Commuters were left stranded in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening. Only members of the ruling party's Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai continued to operate bus services.

OneIndia News