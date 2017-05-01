Burhan Wani posters, ISIS flag raised at Pulwama college

Posters of deceased Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani were raised in a college in Pulwama of Kashmir on Monday. ISIS flags were also raised along with Wani's posters as students shouted Azadi slogans. Clashes broke out soon after Wani's posters were raised by students at the government degree college in Pulwama.

Posters of Burhan Wani and flags of ISIS were raised by students in protest against security forces in the Valley. On Saturday the Kashmir police had allegedly used force against students and teachers of Polytechnic college in Gogji Bagh area of Srinagar. Students had alleged that they were assaulted for protesting 'peacefully' against killings of innocent Kashmiris.

Monday's protest was in retaliation to the crackdown by security forces on Saturday. Poster of Burhan Wani was displayed atop the administrative block of the college with students chanting slogans against security forces. Posters were taken down by force hours later.

