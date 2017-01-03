Budget Session likely to begin from Jan 31

The 2017 Budget Session of Parliament is likely to begin from January 31, said reports. The government has been mulling advancing the Budget Session, which usually begins mid-February.

This year's session would be the first session after the merger of Railway and Union Budgets. Reports state that the Budget is likely to be presented on February 1.

The advancement of the session is aimed at making funds available for various schemes from the begining of the Financial Year, i.e. April 1.

The budget is usually presented in the end of February and is passed by both the Houses of Parliament only by mid-May.

The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget will end this year. The finance ministry had last year accepted Raiulway Minister Suresh Prabhu's proposal of merging both the budgets.

A five-member committee was constituted to look into the modalities of merger of both budgets.

OneIndia News