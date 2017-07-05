BSTC allotment 2017 results declared, how to check

The BSTC allotment 2017 results have been declared. The University of Kota, Rajasthan, has declared the result for the BSTC general and sanskrit pre-exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their allotment on the official website.

The exam was held on April 30 this year from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper contained 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of three marks each. There was no negative marking. The paper was also conducted in three languages including Hindi, Sanskrit and English. The result can be checked at bstc2017.com.

The first allotment has been released today and students can report to their preferred college from Wednesday to July 14. The upward movement allotment will be done on July 16 and 17 this year while the allotment after the upward movement will be released on July 19. The admission process will end on July 22.

How to check BSTC allotment result 2017:

Go to bstc2017.com

Click the result link

Enter roll number and other details

Download result

Take a printout

OneIndia News