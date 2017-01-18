BSP quitter Swami Prasad Maurya now miffed with BJP over tickets

Swami Prasad Maurya, who had left BSP and joined BJP last year, has expressed disappointment over the ticket distribution in the saffron party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, said reports.

Maurya had, in June 2016, quit BSP alleging Mayawati of allotting tickets for money. Mayawati had later lashed out at Maurya saying that he wanted tickets for his relatives.

Maurya is said to have demanded 14 tickets for his family and supporters from BJP, which the party has declined. Reports say that he was offered just five tickets, which left Maurya miffed with the saffron outfit.

With the BJP set to finalise list of candidates for the UP polls on Thursday, it remains to be seen what course of action Maurya takes. Some reports suggest that he may join the Samajwadi Party.

Maurya, who has been a member of UP assembly for four terms, enjoys support of a section of OBC voters. He represents the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

OneIndia News