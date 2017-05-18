BSP leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kailash Thekedar was shot dead by unknown assailants in Amroha in district in Uttar Pradesh when killers of two Mathura jewellers are still on the run.

Kailash Thekedar was a civil contractor who had joined the BSP recently. He was shot dead while sleeping. His body lying in a pool of blood was found on the second floor of the home. The UP police is investigating the matter.

UP: BSP leader Kailash Thekedar shot dead by unknown assailants in Amroha pic.twitter.com/3wkMC1gkum — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2017

According to reports, Kailash's servant informed the police about the incident. The cause of the murder is not yet known. However, Kailash's brother has filed complaint against the second wife of Kailash.

A day before , in a shocking incident, two jewellers were shot dead and two others critically injured in an attack by unknown assailants in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the assailants attacked the jewellers around 8 pm and sped away with Rs one crore jewellery. The attack on jewellers occurred on the night after the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session was disrupted by opposition parties over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In fact, on May 12, Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma had said that a special cell to monitor crime will be set up in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office and would be personally overseen by him. He also boasted that the Adityanath-led BJP government had ensured the security of the common man and checked crime in 50 days.

