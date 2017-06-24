BSNL recharge offers: Check the 786, 599 combo pack

BSNL has launched two prepaid recharge packs that offer data and voice benefits. The combo plans, priced at Rs. 786 and Rs. 599, can be purchased by June 30, and will have validities of 90 days and 30 days, respectively.

BSNL Rs. 786 and Rs. 599 combo offers. The BSNL Rs. 786 recharge pack comes with 3GB of data for 90 days, and your account will be credited with balance of Rs. 786 for voice calls.

Rs. 786 balance cannot be used for sending SMSes, or consuming data if the bundled 3GB is exhausted.

The Rs. 599 BSNL plan credits your balance with Rs. 507 for all purposes, and Rs. 279 exclusively for voice calls, totalling to balance of Rs. 786. There are no bundled data benefits with this recharge pack, but buyers will get 10 on-net local SMSes. The Rs. 279 dedicated call balance and the 10 on-net SMSs will lapse if they are not used up within the 30-day validity period.

BSNL is providing extra value for a period of 90 days on the Rs. 786 recharge pack. On recharge of Rs. 110, Rs. 210, and Rs. 290, consumers will get balance of Rs. 115, Rs. 220, and Rs. 310, respectively. On purchasing the Rs. 310, Rs. 510, Rs. 610, Rs. 1,010, Rs. 1,510, and Rs. 2,010 packs, BSNL will credit 10 percent extra balance on the recharge value. 20 percent extra balance is credited on recharges of Rs. 3,100 and Rs. 5,100.

