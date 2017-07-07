BSNL offers: Now avail one-month free service, check details here

BSNL is offering free rental service for a month on select bookings made via social media. The BSNL offer, which is a limited-period scheme, is applicable on bookings of its landline, broadband and FTTH or fiber-to-the-home services made via Twitter and Facebook.

The BSNL made this announcement on Twitter. It said, "Now you can book our services through Twitter and get 1 month free rental. Hurry, Limited period offer!" The latest offers and product revisions from BSNL come amid an ongoing price war between incumbent telecom operators triggered due to aggressive high-speed data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio.

How to apply for BSNL free offer:

On its special page, BSNL accepts details such as the customer's social media account, service type and location in an online form to enable him or her to avail the offer.

Customers are also required to provide personal details including mobile number and email address.

Once on the page, fill in the required details. Information pertaining to state, district, service type, full name, mobile number and email is mandatory, according to the BSNL website. After filling in the required details under both the 'lead details' and 'personal details' sections, click 'Submit'.

After a successful submission, BSNL's website displays this message: "Your request has been booked by BSNL with Pre-Lead/Reference Number: 90002xxxx. BSNL Sales Team will get back to you. Thank You.

OneIndia News