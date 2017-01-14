BSF viral video: Jawan's wife rejects official report; demands CBI inquiry

A day after the Border Security Force submitted a report to rubbishing constable Tej Bahadur's complaint about poor quality food given to paramilitary forces guarding borders as unsubstantiated, his wife Sharmila demanded that the CBI must probe the case. Sharmila expressed disappointment over the BSF report countering her husband's claims.

"We demand that the CBI conduct an inquiry. We do not want an internal inquiry done by the BSF. The truth will come out in the open only after a CBI probe," she said. She even alleged that the internal inquiry may be biased and unfair while adding that she'd been unable to touch base with her husband.

The Union home ministry, quoting the report filed by the BSF, after the Jawan's video complaining of food quantity and quality went viral, said that there was no shortage of ration. The report also said that there was no widespread discontentment in the constabulary over the food being served to them.

The report had rubbished Tej Bahadur's claims and decided that nothing substantial was found during the probe in the allegations made by him. It is this very rejection of Tej Bahadur's claims that is forcing his family to seek probe from the CBI.

OneIndia News