Bikaner, Jan 7: BSF will start a special intensive patrolling campaign 'Opeation Alert Sard Hawa' from January 15 on Indo-Pak border areas in the state.

BSF officers and jawans will take part in the operation which will be undertaken in the border areas, looking at the possibilities of intrusion from across the border due to the fog, BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi said.

He said there will be intensive round the clock vehicle and camel patrolling in the areas.

PTI