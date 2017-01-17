BSF jawan video: Delhi HC sends notice to MHA on low quality food for soldiers

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought a response from the ministry for home affairs on a petition that drew attention to the poor food being served to soldiers. The petition was filed after Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video in which he was seen complaining about poor food being served to jawans. The court also issued notices to the home ministry while seeking a detailed response on the matter.

A petition was filed on Thursday drawing the court's attention to the claim of a BSF jawan on social media that poor quality food was being served to security forces on the Line of Control. The plea by an ex-serviceman sought directions to the ministry of home affairs to submit a status report with respect to all paramilitary forces in India over allegations of the BSF jawan in his video, which went viral on social media on January 9.

Petitioner Puran Chand Arya, sought directions to the MHA and five paramilitary forces to "classify what is the scenario of ration procuring and food preparing and serving food to all categories of ranks". The plea further sought directions to take serious action against the officers or authorities concerned into the incident so that the morale of the personnel and citizens is not affected.

