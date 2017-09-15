BSF jawan martyred in cease fire violation by Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia, RS Pura near Jammu, one jawan killed | Oneindia News

One jawan has been martyred in Pakistan firing at the Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a cease fire violation reported early this morning.

While Indian forces retaliated, one jawan of the Border Security Force sustained severe injuries. He however succumbed to injuries. The jawan has been identified as Brijendra Bahadur. One civilian too has been injured in the incident.

Pakistan has been resorting to cease fire violations. Intelligence Bureau officials have warned there would be more such instances as the winter sets in. Most of these incidents take place to provide cover fire to terrorists so that they could infiltrate into the Valley.

OneIndia News