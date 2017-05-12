BSF giving befitting response to ceasefire violation by Pak in Arnia

The Border Security Force gave a befitting response to Pakistani troop which violated ceasefire in Jammu anmd Kashmir's Arnia sector on Friday morning.

The BSF, in statement, said that Pakistan Rangers fired a few shots at Indian troops working near the border fence. After this the Indian troops also fired back.

Reports suggest that a few mortar shells were also fired from both sides. There are no reports of any casualities or damage so far.

On Thursday, Pakistan had violated cease fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. One woman was killed in the incident.

One person was also injured in the incident. Pakistan it is learnt have used 120 mm mortars on Thursday's violation.

Reports stated that there was heavy exchange of fire between the two sides. The firing by Pakistan was unprovoked. The Indian army retaliated, sources said, adding that there have been no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

At least two security personnel, including an Army officer, were martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

[730 cease fire violations by Pakistan in 2 years]

In 2015 and 2016, there were 730 instances of cease fire violations by Pakistan. This means that there was at least one violation every single day along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

OneIndia News