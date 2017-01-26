Sweet exchange at Wagah border on R-Day

Attari (Amritsar), Jan 26: On the occasion of the Republic Day, Border Security Force offered traditional Indian sweets to its Pakistani counterpart here on Thursday.

A BSF official said the troops posted at Indo-Pak border gifted sweets and fruits to Pakistan Rangers personnel, the neighbouring country's border-guarding force.

Security personnel from India and Pakistan exchange sweets at Wagah Border on the occasion of #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/AFGjeVvpHK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017

The Pakistani Rangers' troop commander along with his colleagues accepted the sweets and shook hands with each other and exchanged pleasantries at Joint Check post of Attari-Wagah border.

PTI