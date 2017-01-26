Sweet exchange at Wagah border on R-Day

Security personnel from India and Pakistan exchange sweets at Wagah Border on the occasion of Republic Day.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Attari (Amritsar), Jan 26: On the occasion of the Republic Day, Border Security Force offered traditional Indian sweets to its Pakistani counterpart here on Thursday.

BSF gifts sweets to Pak counterpart on R-Day
File Photo of BSF and PAK Rangers perform a flag-lowering ceremony during the retreat ceremony. PTI

A BSF official said the troops posted at Indo-Pak border gifted sweets and fruits to Pakistan Rangers personnel, the neighbouring country's border-guarding force.

The Pakistani Rangers' troop commander along with his colleagues accepted the sweets and shook hands with each other and exchanged pleasantries at Joint Check post of Attari-Wagah border.

PTI

Read more about:

bsf, pakistan, india, republic day, celebrations, sweets, wagah, border

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2017, 13:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 