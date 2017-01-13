BSF food row: Now, army men to feast on chicken, courtesy Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi, Jan 13: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has taken a 'smart' decision. Probably, fearing another revolt over food, this time by army personnel, Parrikar has promised to serve jawans 'good quality' chicken.

Recently, the viral video of Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav--which captured in details poor quality food served to the paramilitary force--'shocked the nation'.

The revelation by Yadav has put the BSF in the dock. Now, Prime Minister's Office has sought a report from the Home Ministry on the entire food controversy, highlighted by Yadav.

As a cautionary move, Parrikar has decided to feed his men well.

When reporters during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit asked Parrikar to comment on the BSF food row, he politely refused to say anything as the paramilitary force comes under the HM.

However, he spoke about the kind of food served to army personnel.

Parrikar said he has ordered serving of only Food Safety and Standards Authority of India -approved chicken.

"We have supplied frozen chicken to 26 centres. Now we have issued direction that in next two years FSSAI-approved frozen chicken is supplied to every unit. So that quality automatically improved," he added.

Parrikar said, "We have been continuously evaluating the satisfaction level for the food being served in the Indian Army has increased or not. I am myself monitoring it."

OneIndia News