BSF food rant: How the world’s armies get fed

The rant by a constable in the Border Security Force has got the entire nation speaking about it. Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav has alleged in the video posted on Facebook that the food is sub-standard and not enough.
His charges are currently being investigated by the police.
In this context it would be interesting to compare the kind of food soldiers in other parts of the world get. In India the staple diet is often a few chapatis or puri along with vegetables. Meat is also that is served, but those who are vegetarian are served milk instead. The diet is similar during peace time. However, at the time of war there are energy drinks and bars apart from other supplements that are provided.
United States
The US army on its website lists the following items that are served to their soldiers.
Entree (chili w/beans, spaghetti or beef stew, veggie burger in bbq sauce, chicken fajita tortilla, etc.)
Side dish (rice, corn, dried fruit, or mashed potatoes, etc.)
Crackers or bread
Spread - peanut butter, jelly, or cheese
Dessert - cookies or pound cakes, chocolate pudding
Candy - M&Ms, Skittles, or Tootsie Rolls
Beverages - Gatorade-like mixes, cocoa, dairy shakes, coffee, tea
During recent times the most sought after dish for US soldiers is the pizza. During the Afghan war, most soldiers from the US had said that they would like to see a pizza in their supplies.
Photo credit: US Army's Flickr page
United Kingdom
The main course served for a British soldier would include the chicken tikka masala and a vegetarian pasta. They are also served pork and beans for breakfast apart from snacks. Apart from this there is tea, coffee and packets of Polos.
Photo credit: British Army's Flickr page
France
Soldiers in France get a deer pâté, cassoulet with duck confit, creole-style pork and a crème chocolate pudding. The soldiers are also served museli, Dupont d'Isigny caramel, coffee and flavoured drink powder.
Photo credit: Screengrab