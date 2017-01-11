BSF food rant: How the world’s armies get fed

The rant by a constable in the Border Security Force has got the entire nation speaking about it. Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav has alleged in the video posted on Facebook that the food is sub-standard and not enough.

His charges are currently being investigated by the police.

In this context it would be interesting to compare the kind of food soldiers in other parts of the world get. In India the staple diet is often a few chapatis or puri along with vegetables. Meat is also that is served, but those who are vegetarian are served milk instead. The diet is similar during peace time. However, at the time of war there are energy drinks and bars apart from other supplements that are provided.