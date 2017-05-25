BSF apprehended man who tried to cross into Indian side near Wagah border

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Border Security Force on Thursday apprehended a 21-year-old Abdullah Shah, who was trying to cross into Indian side near Wagah border, with valid Pakistani passport but no visa.

Abdullah Shah, a resident of Swat in Pakistan tried to cross into the Indian side at around 4:30 pm and is cureently questioning on.

BSF has recovered a mobile phone with SIM card and 9000 Pakistani rupees.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bsf, india, pakistan, wagah, border, man

Other articles published on May 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...