BSF apprehended man who tried to cross into Indian side near Wagah border

Border Security Force on Thursday apprehended a 21-year-old Abdullah Shah, who was trying to cross into Indian side near Wagah border, with valid Pakistani passport but no visa.

Abdullah Shah, a resident of Swat in Pakistan tried to cross into the Indian side at around 4:30 pm and is cureently questioning on.

BSF has recovered a mobile phone with SIM card and 9000 Pakistani rupees.

OneIndia News