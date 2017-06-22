BSEB Class 10th Result 2017 likely today by 11 am, how to check

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The BSEB Class 10th Result 2017 is likely to be declared today. The tentative time given for the declaration of the result is 11 am.

BSEB Class 10th Result 2017 likely today by 11 am, how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the same on its official website. The results are expected to be declared post noon. However the board has not give out any official time or date.

Students can check the result by logging on to any one of the official websites.

Students can check the results on the websites, biharboard.ac.in.

How to check BSEB Class 10th Result 2017

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bihar, results, students, examinations

Other articles published on Jun 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...