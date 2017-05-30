BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

The BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017 will be declared today. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Bihar 12th Results 2017 today, on March 30. The tentative time is 11 am.

The BSEB exam was held between February 14-25 for all streams. Students can check the BIEC 12th Results 2017 by logging on to any one of the official websites.

Students can check the results on the websites, biharboard.ac.in or biharboard.bih.nic.in. This year, the evaluation process was delayed due to teacher's strike.

BSEB helpline numbers are 0612-2235161, 0612-2226926 and 0612-2225549

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2017

Log on to biharboard.ac.in or biharboard.bih.nic.in

or Click Class XII Results 2017.

Enter roll number and other credentials

Submit

Result will displayed

Take a printout

