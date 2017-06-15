BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 confirmed on June 20, how to check

The BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared on June 20. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the same on its official website.

Students can check the result by logging on to any one of the official websites.
Students can check the results on the websites, biharboard.ac.in.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2017

