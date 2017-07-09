BSE Odisha HSC supplementary Result 2017 declared, how to check

The BSE Odisha HSC supplementary Result 2017 has been declared. The results can be checked on the official website of the board.

Nearly 11000 students are re-appearing for the HSC exam that was held in June. A total of 6.08 lakh students have appeared for the annual exam held in March. Nearly 4.85 lakh students have passed the examination. The exams were conducted by the Board in April 2017 at 2,887 centres across the state. More than 14000 teachers at sixty authorized centers were engaged in checking the papers and the evaluation of marks. The results can be checked at bseodisha.ac.in or Indiaresults.nic.in.

How to check BSE Odisha HSC supplementary result 2017

Go to http://www.bseodisha.nic.in/

Look for results tab

Search for 'Annual H.S.C & Madhyama Result-2017 Dt. 26-04-2017 at 11.30 A.M'.

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News