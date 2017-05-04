Brother shot dead in Mathura while trying to protect sisters

In a shocking incident, a man was shot to death by some goons in Mathura on Wednesday night when he was trying to protect his sister during an armed robbery.

The incident happened when all the three were travelling from Chhata village to Deeg.

The goons overtooked them and attempted to loot and even tried to molest the women. When the victim stood up to the men trying to protect his sisters, the goons shot him which resulted in his death.

A case has been registered in Govardhan Police Station and a team of police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

OneIndia News