Bring it on says Kejriwal to ECI's EVM Hackathon challenge

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has dared the Election Commission of India to give them one Electronic Voting Machine to prove allegations of tampering.

After AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday that EVMs can be rigged in 90 seconds, the Election Commission of India had asked him to prove the allegations using a real machine.

Bharadwaj used a machine that was a prototype built by IIT alumni and tested by experts. The ECI had however said that the machines cannot be rigged. Further it said that the tampering allegations must be proven with a real machine. Kejriwal took the challenge and asked the ECI to provide them with one EVM to prove their allegations.

Earlier the AAP leader, Bharadwaj said that there are secret codes that can be used to decide on the day of voting which candidate can win He showed how easy it is to hack EVMs and it is being done on a massive scale.

Give us access to the EVMs that will be used in the Gujarat elections for only three hours. I challenge the BJP will not win a single booth then, Bharadwaj had said.

OneIndia News