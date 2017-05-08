Bribery charges against Kejriwal: Mishra to approach CBI

The Anti-corruption bureau initiated a probe into charges of bribery leveled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Ousted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had accused Kejriwal of accepting bribes and produced documents to officials of the ACB on Monday morning following which a probe has been initiated. Mishra added that he would also approach the CBI in this regard.

"I have given all the information to the ACB on the tanker scam. I will be called for a detailed investigation soon. I will not stop here and will approach the CBI. I was sacked for pointing out corruption. i am willing to take a lie detector test but it should also be conducted on Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain," Mishra told reporters.

Mishra had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party chief had accepted a bribe of Rs 2 crore from cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain. The water and tourism minister who was sacked by Kejriwal submitted his complaint to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday. The same was sent to the Anti-corruption bureau on Monday. The LG had demanded a thorough probe into the allegations and had demanded a report within a week.

On Monday morning, Mishra appeared before officials of the ACB and handed over documents said to contain names of other cabinet ministers of Delhi and details of their corrupt practices. Mishra is said to have met officer of additional commissioner of police rank inside the ACB office.

OneIndia News