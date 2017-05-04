BrahMos set to send shivers down enemy's spine

With successful test firing of block-III version of BrahMos missile, the Indian Army has strengthened its position as the first army in the world to have a regiment of supersonic cruise missile with advanced capabilities.

Developed by an Indo-Russian joint venture, the cruise missile met its mission parameters in a copybook manner as confirmed by tracking station.

Dubbed as one of the most lethal weapons systems that currently exist in the world, BrahMos is capable of flights at supersonic speeds, making it hard for enemy radar to track.

Experts opine that BrahMos Block 3 is superior to Chinese DF-21, which was designed to destroy ships and aircraft carriers.

The land attack variant of supersonic cruise missile has further bolstered India's attack capabilities. At the speed of Mach-3, it is practically impossible for modern anti-missile and air defence systems to stop it.

Land-attack version of BrahMos Developed by an Indo-Russian joint venture, the missile can be fired on three different targets or in a variety of other combinations near simultaneously. Why BrahMos is feared? Its high precision and penetration capabilities can effectively pierce the hull of a free-floating ship. Its Mach 3 velocity clubbed with an extremely high explosive warhead can tear apart aircraft carriers in one strike. Can be fired from land, sea and air Hundreds of BrahMos missiles have already been inducted into the Indian Army and almost all Indian front-line warships now boast of this supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos during full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade BrahMos' strike range was recently increased from 290 km to 450 km following the technology upgradation. During Tuesday's test,the missile was fired from a mobile autonomous launcher in full operational configuration.

OneIndia News