Brahmachari peacock: Uphold seriousness of judiciary says Justice Hegde

The internet was flooded with jokes and memes on a comment made by retired Rajasthan High Court judge on the 'brahmachari' peacock. Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, judge of the Rajasthan High Court said on Wednesday that peacocks do not have sex. They are celibate or brahmacharis and it is their tears that gets the peahen pregnant.

While many have laughed at the comments, there are others who were part of the Indian Judicial system who are angry. Justice N Santhosh Hegde, retired judge of the Supreme Court of India says that there should be some amount of seriousness.

Such statements and judgments do give room for guessing. Judges must refrain from such statements. I do not appreciate such states, Justice Hegde said. Such statements do not gel well and the judicial seriousness must be upheld, the former judge of the SC also said.

I feel that the statements are incorrect and he should have refrained from it. It affects the people's seriousness in the judiciary. Such statements are better not made, Justice Hegde also said.

When asked if the screening before the appointment of judges should be better, Justice Hegde says that it is difficult. How do you screen in such issues. The candidates are good at the time of appointment, but then things can change at a later stage. Screening in such matters is very difficult, he also added.

OneIndia News