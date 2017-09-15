BPSC Result 2017 declared, how to check

The BPSC Result 2017 has been released. The results of the 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2017 is available on the official website.

The commission conducted the preliminary examination in the month of February. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to check BPSC Result 2017:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link 'Results: 60th to 62nd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination'

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of all the qualified candidates will be displayed

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News