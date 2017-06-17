BPCL terminates Tej Pratap Yadav's petrol pump license

The BPCL has terminated the petrol pump license allotted to Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar minister and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd had served a show cause to Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav seeking his reply on a petrol pump allotted to him. The notice was served in March.

The notice from BPCL was delivered to Yadav, who is minister for Health, Minor Water Resources, Environment and Forest in Grand Alliance government of Nitish Kumar on May 29 last.

The show cause gave 15 days time to Yadav to submit his reply. The notice signed by BPCL Territory Manager (Retail), Patna, Manish Kumar followed a complaint that Yadav had acquired the petrol pump at the busy Anisabad bypass road here on the basis of "wrong" information furnished by him.

Yadav had applied for the petrol pump in 2012 and the retail outlet was commissioned to M/S Lara Automobiles represented by him as its proprietor on February 27 this year.

According to the complainant Yadav had falsely declared in his application that he has land in his name for the retail allotment whereas the real owner of the said land is M/S A K Infosystems "who had never given land on lease to you (Tej Pratap)."

"On the date of submission of the application for the retail outlet (12.1.2012) you were neither the shareholder nor the director of the said M/s A K Infosystem which never entered into any lease with you (Tej Pratap)," the complaint said.

OneIndia News