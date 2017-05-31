BPCL issues notice to Tej Pratap Yadav over petrol pump license

In a fresh trouble to Yadav clan, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday issued notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with acquisition of a petrol pump license by allegedly furnishing wrong information.

The notice sought reply from Tej Pratap Yadav, Cabinet Minister for Health in Government of Bihar, within 15 days explaining his petrol pump license.

According to reports, the notice signed by BPCL Territory Manager (Retail), Patna, Manish Kumar followed a complaint that Yadav had acquired the petrol pump at Patna's busy Anisabad bypass road on the basis of "wrong" information furnished by him.

Tej Pratap is RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son and was appointed health minister in the Bihar cabinet after winning from Mahua constituency in the 2015 state assembly election.

The office of profit clause may also become a problem for Tej Pratap in this case.

What is office of profit ?

The term is used in Article 102 (1)(A) of the Indian Constitution which bars a member of the Indian Parliament from holding an office that would give its occupant the opportunity to gain a financial advantage or benefit. It refers to a post under central/state government which yields salaries, perks and other benefits.

