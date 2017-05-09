"Bottle, chilli inserted", Jammu woman alleges torture by police

A woman from Jammu has accused police of torturing her and her family. Very serious allegations of sexual abuse have been levelled against the Jammu Kashmir police by the woman. The victim has alleged that policemen inserted bottles and chilli powder in her private parts while breaking her husband's leg.

The woman who is currently being treated in a hospital claimed that the incident took place when she was kept in illegal detention. She was allowed to go to a hospital only on Saturday following which with the help of an NGO the family approached the court. The police, meanwhile, claim that the woman did not approach them with a complaint but chose to go directly to the media and an NGO.

The victim's husband claimed that policemen took the family by force and committed atrocities. The family alleged that even children were beaten by the men in uniform. The incident comes at a time when animosity against security forces is at an all-time high in the valley. "We were illegally detained and my wife was tied up. I was beaten. Policemen forced her to remove her clothes and inserted bottles and chillies inside her," the victim's husband told the media.

A Special investigation team has been formed to probe allegations made by the woman. A medical test report in the case is to be submitted to a court in Jammu.

OneIndia News