Both houses adjourned; obituaries paid to deceased MPs, Amarnath yatra victims

New Delhi, July 17: The Monsoon Session whcih commenced at 11 am today, in both the houses (Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha), were adjourned for the day after the members observed silence for the victims of the Amarnath Attack and paid obituaries to death of sitting members and former MPs

The assembly was adjourned till July 18. The serious proceedings are expected start from Tuesday and the session is slated to conclude on August 11.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after giving obituary to former members and victims of #AmarnathTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/qeiqIbYrCY — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

Before the session started, Narendra Modi addressed a media briefing from the Parliament. During the briefing, he said GST stands for 'Going Stronger Together'. The government's agenda for the session includes tabling of 34 bills.

Opposition's agenda

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to be dominated by issues such as cow vigilantism, farmers' protests, Kashmir unrest, action of law enforcement agencies against some opposition leaders over alleged corruption, and India's stand-off with China.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad made it clear that the Congress and other opposition parties would target the government over the issues of Kashmir as well as the stand-off with China.

Targeting the government on the Kashmir issue, he said the government "closed all doors for dialogue" on it which led to "political suffocation" in the Valley.

OneIndia News