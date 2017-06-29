Bombay High Court reserves order on plea to defer GST roll out

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking directions to defer implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Final arguments in the petition were heard by the court on Thursday after which judgement was reserved.

Bombay High Court's division bench comprising justices V K Tahilramani and Sandeep Shinde reserved the order on a petition filed by one, K S Pillai. The petition was filed earlier in June seeking the court's intervention directing the government to defer GST roll out until the next financial year. The petition contended that the tax regime was being brought in the middle of a financial year.

The Union government is all set to roll out GST in a special midnight event at the Parliament on June 30. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh who appeared on behalf of the government told the court that the 'decision to implement the GST had been carefully considered by the Parliament and that its implementation was in public interest'.

The court was also told that the law did not prevent the government from implementing any tax reform at any point in the year as long as it has the sanction of the Parliament. The court was also informed that the Union government had set up help desks, phone lines and other means of assistance for hassle free shift to GST.

OneIndia News