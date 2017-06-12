Bombay HC asks Maha Govt to justify Sanjay Dutt's early release

The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up jail officials for actor Sanjay Dutt's early release in the 1993 serial blasts case.

The court asked Maharashtra government to justify the decision to grant Sanjay Dutt early release from prison in the 1993 serial blasts case. A division bench of justices RM Sawant and Sadhana Jadhav was hearing a public interest litigation by Pune resident Pradeep Bhalekar challenging the regular paroles and furloughs granted to Dutt when he was serving his sentence.

Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Pune's Yerwada prison.

During the investigation and the marathon trial, Dutt spent 18 months in jail.

On July 31, 2007, the TADA court in Mumbai sentenced him to six years' rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling but reduced the sentence to five years following which he surrendered to serve the remainder of his sentence.

During his imprisonment, Dutt was granted parole of 90 days in December 2013 and later again for 30 days.

PTI