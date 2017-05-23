Bomb talk at CST station Mumbai leaves passengers worried

Six persons were arrested from the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus in Mumbai after they were heard discussing bombs. The six persons were however released after nothing suspicious was found on them.

The incident took place on Monday night. The six persons were detained by the Railway Protection Force.

The six persons were initially interrogated by the RPF. Now they have been handed over to the police for further questioning. The RPF was told about the six persons by passengers at the railway station. Passengers had overheard the six persons discussing bombs.

The incident caused panic in the backdrop of multiple agencies in the country probing terror related incidents connecting the railways.

OneIndia News