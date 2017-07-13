Bomb scare at Mumbai's Churchgate station, searches conducted

Searches are being conducted at Mumbai's Churchgate station following a bomb scare. A phone call claiming that there would be a blast at the station sent security agencies into a tizzy but nothing suspicious has been found so far.

A call was made to the Railway Protection Force control room on Thursday with the caller claiming that there was going to be a blast at the busy railway station. While searches are being conducted, security agencies have not been able to find anything suspicious till now. Officials are also considering that likely possibility of the call being a hoax.

Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and dog squads swung into action to search the station premises. Security has been beefed up following the phone call and subsequent search operation. The call created more flutter since it comes close on the heels of the 11th anniversary of Mumbai serial train blast. Additional police force has been deployed at the station to avoid any untoward incident.

OneIndia News