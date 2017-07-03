Boldness required to drive change: PM Modi to young IAS officers

New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised young IAS officers to avoid a mindset which resists change and to fill India's administrative system with the energy of 'New India'.

Addressing the Indian Administrative Service Officers of the 2015 batch at the inaugural session of Assistant Secretaries, Modi commented on India's progress which, he said, had lagged behind others since independence.

According to an official statement, Modi said "countries that achieved independence after India and faced greater resource constraints than India have touched new heights of development".

He said that boldness is required to drive change and that "fragmented administrative arrangement does not allow the collective capabilities of officers to deliver to the optimum level".

A "dynamic change is needed to transform the system", the Prime Minister said.

He urged the young officers to interact freely with the senior-most officers during next three months of their training so that the system could benefit from the combination of their energy and fresh ideas, and the administrative experience of Secretary-level officers.

IANS